Microsoft upgrades Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock with USB-C

Microsoft officially launched its new Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock.

Priced at $299.99, this new dock connects over USB-C, supporting data transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps and 96W charging thanks to Thunderbolt 4.

The front of the dock features a USB-C and USB-A port, while the back boasts two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, a 2.5-gigabit ethernet port, an audio jack, and a security lock slot.

This new Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock is not just for Surface devices but also supports other devices that can connect via USB-C. It’s a major step forward for Microsoft, which had been slow to adopt USB-C and Thunderbolt 4 on its Surface devices.

While the proprietary Surface Connect port isn’t going away anytime soon, it’s clear that Microsoft is moving in that direction, as seen in recent Surface devices like the Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9, which feature both USB-C and Surface Connect ports.

It’s exciting to imagine what Microsoft has in store for future Surface devices, as it seems likely that we’ll soon see a Surface device that drops the Surface Connect port in favor of just USB-C.

Microsoft’s commitment to Thunderbolt support is a welcome addition to the tech giant’s lineup, and the Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock is sure to impress Surface users and other tech enthusiasts alike.

