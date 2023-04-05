Connect with us

Microsoft

Microsoft upgrades Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock with USB-C

Who knows, maybe we’ll see a Surface device that drops the Surface Connect port in favor of just USB-C.

Windows PC box with connectors in purple background

Microsoft officially launched its new Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock.

Priced at $299.99, this new dock connects over USB-C, supporting data transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps and 96W charging thanks to Thunderbolt 4.

The front of the dock features a USB-C and USB-A port, while the back boasts two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, a 2.5-gigabit ethernet port, an audio jack, and a security lock slot.

This new Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock is not just for Surface devices but also supports other devices that can connect via USB-C. It’s a major step forward for Microsoft, which had been slow to adopt USB-C and Thunderbolt 4 on its Surface devices.

Windows PC box in purple background

While the proprietary Surface Connect port isn’t going away anytime soon, it’s clear that Microsoft is moving in that direction, as seen in recent Surface devices like the Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9, which feature both USB-C and Surface Connect ports.

It’s exciting to imagine what Microsoft has in store for future Surface devices, as it seems likely that we’ll soon see a Surface device that drops the Surface Connect port in favor of just USB-C.

Microsoft’s commitment to Thunderbolt support is a welcome addition to the tech giant’s lineup, and the Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock is sure to impress Surface users and other tech enthusiasts alike.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Surface Thunderbolt 4
$299.99
Priced at $299.99, this new dock connects over USB-C, supporting data transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps and 96W charging thanks to Thunderbolt 4.
Check Availability
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Related Topics

Kevin is KnowTechie's founder and executive editor. With over 15 years of blogging experience in the tech industry, Kevin has transformed what was once a passion project into a full-blown tech news publication. Shoot him an email at kevin@knowtechie.com or find him on Mastodon or Post.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Microsoft