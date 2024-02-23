Samsung Galaxy Book 4 launches in the US, UK, France, and Germany

Samsung launched its next generation of Windows laptops, the Galaxy Book 4 series, in Korea on January 2 with more or less the same design as its predecessor, but there were significant changes under the hood.

Although a bit late, Samsung’s latest AI-powered, portable Windows laptops are finally arriving in the United States.

Through the official announcement, Samsung has confirmed the availability of the Galaxy Book 4 Pro, Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 4 Ultra in the region.

The Galaxy Book 4 series gets cross-device capability

In the announcement, Samsung specified that all three laptops are sporting Intel’s Core Ultra chips with integrated NPUs for AI-powered features.

The latest Galaxy Book models sport a 16-inch 3K AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Samsung has also added an anti-reflective coating on the screens.

However, the Pro model also has a 14-inch variant.

In terms of hardware, the top-end Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is getting the Nvidia treatment, with a choice between a GeForce RTX 4050 or RTX 4070 GPU.

Meanwhile, the other two Galaxy Book models sport Intel Arc graphics.

In addition, Samsung has integrated AI power to be used with RTX-optimized Stable Diffusion for image generation.

While all three laptops sport a 76Wh battery, the 14-inch Pro model only gets a 63Wh battery.

Samsung has also injected features like Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, new AKG speakers with AI-powered noise cancellation, microSD card support, and a 2MP webcam.

Moreover, the new Galaxy Books come with cross-device capability, including features like Photo Remaster cross-device video editing and the ability to use your Galaxy tablet as a secondary display.

Galaxy Book 4 series availability and price

While Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy Book 4 series will be available from February 26, 2024, in global markets, including the UK, US, France, and Germany, it hasn’t shared the pricing or revealed which models will be available in the United States.

