Galaxy Z Fold 6/Z Flip 6 batteries appear on the BIS website

Samsung’s next set of foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, are expected to be released this summer via another Galaxy Unpacked event.

According to the latest Galaxy Ring leak, the next Galaxy Unpacked is slated for late July, meaning we are only a few months away from launch, so it isn’t surprising that Samsung’s next foldables have started to appear on certification websites.

91mobiles has recently spotted the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 battery information on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 battery listing hints at an increased capacity

The listing reveals two variants of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 battery with codenames – EB-BF956ABE and EB-BF956ABY.

According to the outlet, a few years ago, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 battery details were posted on the BIS website with similar codenames, indicating Samsung’s next Z Fold will use a dual battery system.

Last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a 4,400 mAh and was criticized for it. So, it seems a battery capacity bump is on the plate.

The other batteries, EB-BF741ABE and EB-BF741ABY, appearing on the BIS site, are probably to power the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Now, recently, renowned leaker Roland Quandt has revealed something that goes to prove the codenames are indeed for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.

SM-F741 Flip 6. ("B6")

SM-F956 Fold 6. ("Q6")

SM-X828 ….. Tab S10+?



Also seeing "Q6A". Whatever that might be. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 30, 2024

According to the leaker, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a SM-F956 model number. The same set of numbers are also visible on the battery codes, proving they are indeed for Samsung’s flagship foldable smartphone.

Again, the same goes for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with the model number SM-F741. You will find the same number on the second set of battery codenames.

In addition, the leaker says the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus will carry the model number SM-X828. He has also spotted a device called “Q6A” but is unsure what it might be.

However, we speculate that Q6 is the internal codename for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, so “Q6A” could be for a budget Z Fold 6 Samsung is developing.

