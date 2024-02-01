We’ve heard Samsung may be working on an affordable version of its foldable smartphones. While our initial speculation was about the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the latest report points to an affordable variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

According to a report by WinFuture, Samsung is planning to have a third foldable smartphone in its lineup this year, alongside the usual Galaxy Z Fold and Z Filp.

And if the report is correct, this is the affordable foldable we’ve been expecting from the company, even though a previous rumor about a budget foldable was debunked.

Is a budget Galaxy Z Fold 6 really happening?

Image: KnowTechie

WinFuture’s report reveals Samsung has three codenames in play for its next set of foldable smartphones.

The first two codenames are “Q6” and “B6,” which are the direct follow-up to the “Q5” and “B5” of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Hence, the new codenames could be for nothing else by the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. However, there’s a third codename in play – “Q6A.”

If “Q6” stands for the Galaxy Z Fold 6, then the codename “Q6A” could be a second variant of the Z Fold 6.

The new codename is likely for an affordable variant of the company’s foldable, and the “A” in the codename nearly confirms our suspicion, as Samsung has a budget line called “Galaxy A.”

However, we also speculate Samsung could also name the device Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE, making it a part of the company’s revamped FE series, which is a budget-oriented segment of its flagship series.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE may lack a classic feature

Another piece of budget Galaxy Z Fold 6 news comes from ETNews, which states that the budget Z Fold 6 or Z Fold 6 FE, or whatever you may want to call it, will not come with the company’s S Pen stylus support.

Samsung actually sells the S Pen separately from the Galaxy Z Fold 5. However, having the stylus support requires a part called a digitizer. And by not adding this part will probably make the Galaxy Z Fold 6 FE cheaper.

In addition, the outlet claims that other “parts and performance” of the phone might be cheaper than those of the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, the outlet doesn’t go into specific detail.

Either way, not supporting the S Pen makes sense, as it is a non-essential component of Samsung’s foldable handsets, and probably not many users will miss it, as most don’t even purchase the S Pen for their foldable phones.

Also, the Galaxy Z Fold doesn’t have a S Pen slot to house it. So, in most cases, getting one is more of a hassle.

However, the Korean company will definitely find other ways to reduce costs, too – probably by using a lower-end chipset or low-end screens.

That said, take all these with a pinch of salt, as these are very early speculations. We don’t know anything about this budget/entry-level version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, including what it might be called, its specs, and most importantly – the pricing.

Nevertheless, if the report is accurate, it will be a major shake-up for Samsung’s foldable lineup – probably even for the entire foldable market.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news