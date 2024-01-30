Samsung breaks silence on Galaxy AI’s pricing for the future

Samsung introduced the Galaxy AI at the Galaxy Unpacked 2024, alongside the Galaxy S24 series. However, during the announcement, the company also mentioned that Galaxy AI will remain free for customers until 2025.

Samsung obviously didn’t clarify the statement, which gave rise to several speculations.

Fortunately, T.M. Roh, Samsung’s mobile chief, has disclosed the company’s plans with Galaxy AI after 2025.

What is Galaxy AI’s future?

T.M. Roh discussed with ET Telecom, where he confirmed what we already knew.

He stated that Samsung has invested an enormous amount of resources in the development of the Galaxy AI, and it will remain free until 2025.

Now, the question is, what happens after 2025? Well, it’s a shocker – Samsung doesn’t know either.

Roh told the outlet that the company hasn’t made any decisions about the Galaxy AI’s future while limelighting the idea of more powerful AI features in the future for paid subscribers.

According to our analysis, there are various needs for mobile AI. So, there will be consumers who will be satisfied with using the AI capabilities for free. Then there could also be customers who wish for even more powerful AI capabilities and even pay for them. So, in the future decision-making, we will take all these factors into consideration.

That said, the company has over a year to decide about what to do with the Galaxy AI.

Meanwhile, Roh also mentioned the Korean company’s plans to bring its AI tech to over 100 million devices worldwide this year.

Previously, Samsung confirmed its new AI tech will be coming to several older flagship handsets, including the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series in 2024.

If we include the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 on the list, Samsung will easily achieve its 100 million target worldwide.

