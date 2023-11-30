Connect with us

Samsung plans to make Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 even bigger

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 could become one of the biggest flip phones.
Samsung galaxy z flip 5 phone
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung is reportedly all down to increase the display sizes of its next foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The leak comes directly from a renowned industry insider, Ross Young. According to him, the next foldable smartphones coming from the Korean company will feature a larger foldable and cover display. 

Unfortunately, Young didn’t elaborate much, except for the new cover screen size for the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

A 3.9-inch cover screen for the Galaxy Z Flip 6!

According to the leaker Ross Young, the Galaxy Z Flip 6’s cover screen size will be approaching 3.9 inches. 

In contrast, the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s cover screen is 3.4-inch, and the Motorola Razr Plus currently features the biggest external display on a flip phone, sized at 3.6-inch.

We currently have no idea about the internal display sizes of the Galaxy Fold 6 and Flip 6. However, previously, the tipster Revegnus revealed that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will feature a new aspect ratio.

The reason behind the new aspect ratio could actually be a larger display, which is a theory this leak supports.

On the other hand, a spec leak has pointed out that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 could feature a 50MP primary camera, making it Samsung’s first flip phone to leap from 12MP to 50MP.

