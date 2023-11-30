Samsung
Samsung plans to make Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 even bigger
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 could become one of the biggest flip phones.
Samsung is reportedly all down to increase the display sizes of its next foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6.
The leak comes directly from a renowned industry insider, Ross Young. According to him, the next foldable smartphones coming from the Korean company will feature a larger foldable and cover display.
Unfortunately, Young didn’t elaborate much, except for the new cover screen size for the Galaxy Z Flip 6.
A 3.9-inch cover screen for the Galaxy Z Flip 6!
According to the leaker Ross Young, the Galaxy Z Flip 6’s cover screen size will be approaching 3.9 inches.
In contrast, the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s cover screen is 3.4-inch, and the Motorola Razr Plus currently features the biggest external display on a flip phone, sized at 3.6-inch.
We currently have no idea about the internal display sizes of the Galaxy Fold 6 and Flip 6. However, previously, the tipster Revegnus revealed that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will feature a new aspect ratio.
The reason behind the new aspect ratio could actually be a larger display, which is a theory this leak supports.
On the other hand, a spec leak has pointed out that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 could feature a 50MP primary camera, making it Samsung’s first flip phone to leap from 12MP to 50MP.
Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Samsung Internet browser finally makes the jump to Windows
- Samsung may bring a new type of OLED screen to its 2025 phones
- Galaxy Z Flip 5 is getting another special edition, but not for the US
- Samsung Galaxy Book 4 looks too familiar in first leaked images