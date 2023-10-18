Review Roundup: Motorola Razr 2023 – best affordable Android?

Motorola Razr 2023 $699 The Motorola Razr 2023 is an affordable foldable smartphone with a compact, nostalgic flip design. It features a 6.9” inner display, 1.5” outer display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, dual rear cameras, and a 4,200 mAh battery. The Razr 2023 aims to deliver core foldable functionality at a budget-friendly $699 price point. What We Like: Competitive Price: As one of the most affordable foldable smartphones on the market, the Razr 2023 is a great entry point for those interested in foldable technology.

Impressive Display: With a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1400 nits, the Razr 2023's display offers a smooth and vibrant viewing experience.

Adequate Battery Life: Despite its large screen and high-refresh-rate, the Razr 2023 manages to deliver a full day's worth of battery life under average usage.

Adequate Battery Life: Despite its large screen and high-refresh-rate, the Razr 2023 manages to deliver a full day's worth of battery life under average usage.

Clean and User-friendly Software: Running on Android 13, the Razr 2023 offers a clean user interface with intuitive features like Motorola's Ready For and Unplugged.

Foldable phones represent an exciting new frontier in smartphone design and functionality. Motorola, an iconic name in mobile phones, is seeking to make its mark with the new Razr 2023.

This latest iteration of the classic Razr flip phone combines nostalgic style with innovative folding screen technology. At just $699, the Razr 2023 aims to deliver premium foldable phone features at a relatively affordable price point compared to competitors.

In this review roundup, we will analyze how well the Razr 2023 lives up to expectations and whether it provides good value for money based on assessments from top reviewers.

Since we did not receive an early review unit, we will synthesize key findings from trusted sources like CNET, Tom’s Guide, Digital Trends, and others.

Our roundup covers critical aspects like design, display quality, performance, battery life, camera capabilities, software, connectivity, and overall user experience.

While the Razr 2023 appears promising on paper, does it deliver a compelling foldable phone package in real-world use, according to expert reviewers?

Design and Build Quality: A Nod to the Past, A Step Towards the Future

Image: Motorola

Motorola has always been known for its innovative designs, and the Razr 2023 is no exception. The device marries the nostalgia of the classic flip phone with the sophistication of modern technology.

At first glance, the Razr 2023 might be mistaken for a Galaxy Z Flip 5, as both have followed a parallel design evolution. The Razr abandoned its eccentric flip phone design roots to seemingly follow Samsung’s lead with a more contemporary vibe.

The Razr 2023 looks like a regular phone that folds in the middle.

Covered in vegan leather, the Razr 2023 offers a premium feel and a reassuringly dense build quality. It folds without a gap, and the hinge feels robust and well-engineered.

As Digital Trends noted, “the hinge is free of the rattles and floppiness of the Razr (2022), and it feels much more like the precise and expertly dampened Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.”

The device also comes with an IP52 rating, indicating a degree of dust resistance, a feature often missing in foldable phones.

Display: More than Just a Gimmick

Image: KnowTechie

The Razr 2023 sports a 6.9-inch OLED display with a variable refresh rate up to 144Hz.

The screen offers sharp and vivid details, making it a pleasure for video streaming or gaming. However, the exterior display is where Motorola made a significant compromise.

The Razr 2023 has a 1.5-inch OLED external screen that’s too small to show much more than the time, app notifications, and a handful of shortcuts.

While it may not offer the same functionality as its larger counterpart on the Razr Plus 2023, it serves its purpose for quick checks and previews.

Performance: Midrange Powerhouse

Packed with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, the Razr 2023’s performance benchmarks are noticeably lower than phones rocking the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 found in the Razr Plus 2023 alongside other leading Android phones from this year.

However, as SlashGear points out, “this phone performs fine in day-to-day activities. It won’t blow you away with its speed, but it will be able to keep up with most social media surfers.”

Battery Life: A Day’s Worth of Power

Image: KnowTechie

Equipped with a 4,200mAh battery, the Razr 2023 manages to last a full day under average usage. This is quite an achievement considering the energy demands of the large, high-refresh-rate display and 5G connectivity.

The device supports 30W wired charging, allowing it to recharge from 0% to 72% in just 30 minutes. However, the 5W wireless charging capability leaves much to be desired.

Android Headlines echoes these sentiments, reporting that the device could achieve around five to six hours of screen-on time before needing a recharge, even with heavy use.

They also noted that the phone was usually around 20-30% by the end of the day, suggesting that two full days of careful use might be unlikely.

However, Digital Trends points out that the Razr 2023’s battery life is on par with other foldable phones like the Razr Plus, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the OPPO Find N3 Flip.

This suggests that while the Razr 2023’s battery life may not be groundbreaking, it’s still competitive within its product category.

Camera Quality: A Mixed Bag

Image: Motorola

The Razr 2023 comes with a 64MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. While the main camera captures sharp photos in a variety of environments, the ultra-wide camera struggles in low-light conditions.

As pointed out by CNET, “the 64-megapixel main camera is great all around. It takes sharp photos in a variety of environments, from bright daylight to dark interiors.” However, the ultra-wide camera’s performance is inconsistent, often producing blurry images in dimly lit settings.

According to Android Headlines, the camera on the Razr 2023 is not its strongest point. They found that the macro shots, despite looking good on the phone, did not hold up well when viewed on a larger screen due to artifacts and color inaccuracies.

Regular photos from the main sensor fared better, but the camera sometimes struggled with blowing out the sky in outdoor shots. The general consensus is that while the camera setup can produce decent photos, it falls short compared to other smartphones in the same price range.

However, for casual photographers and social media users, it may still be sufficient.

Software and User Interface: Intuitive with Helpful Features

Running on Android 13, the Razr 2023 offers a clean and fuss-free user interface.

Motorola’s signature gesture shortcuts add a layer of convenience to the user experience. The software also includes Motorola’s Ready For feature, which allows you to wirelessly stream apps, and share clipboard files and photos.

As SlashGear notes, “Ready For is basically Motorola’s answer to Samsung’s Dex, but in many ways, it’s better. Ready For is criminally underrated in the smartphone industry with its ability to wirelessly stream apps, share clipboard files, and photos, and more.”

The Razr 2023 also includes a new “Motorola Unplugged” feature to help users digitally detox. As described by Tom’s Guide, this allows you to “tune out potential distractions by setting aside time where only selected apps and notifications appear.”

While similar digital well-being features exist on other phones, it’s a nice addition that caters to Razr’s target demographic interested in achieving more mindfulness.

Price and Value Proposition: The Most Affordable Foldable Yet

Priced at $699, the Razr 2023 is significantly cheaper than most foldable phones in the market. This makes it an attractive option for those who want to experience foldable technology without breaking the bank.

As Lifehacker puts it, “the best thing about the newest Razr might just be its price—it’s officially the cheapest way to get in on foldable phones.”

The Razr 2023 does lack some of the flagship features of the Razr+, including its much larger 3.6-inch front display and the faster Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip.

However, it does offer a larger 64MP shooter and a larger battery than the Razr+’s 3,800 mAh power cell, which means it should theoretically last longer without a charge.

Even the Razr+ doesn’t break the bank in the same way that some other foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 5 or Pixel Fold do—those typically cost around $1,799.

The new Razr officially launched on Oct. 19, and you can now get it for $100 off, making the foldable device just $599.99.

The lower price comes with some compromises, particularly in terms of display functionality and camera quality.

However, if you’re willing to live with these trade-offs, the Motorola Razr 2023 offers an unprecedented value proposition in the foldable phone market.

The Razr 2023 has received mixed reviews from critics and users alike. While many appreciate its affordable price and compact design, others point out its limited external display functionality and inconsistent camera performance.

Tom’s Guide highlights that the Razr 2023 is the answer for those who are intrigued by foldable phones but don’t want to pay an arm and a leg to secure one.

They mention that the lower price does come with some compromises, particularly in terms of the exterior display and chipset. However, they conclude that if you’re okay with these sacrifices, the new Razr is the cheapest way to get in on foldable smartphones.

Nevertheless, the general consensus is that the Razr 2023 offers a decent foldable phone experience at a relatively affordable price.

Latest Updates and Future Prospects

Motorola promises three years of major OS updates and four years of security updates for the Razr 2023. This commitment to software support suggests that Motorola is invested in the longevity of the device and the satisfaction of its users.

As for the future of the Razr line, much will depend on the market’s reception of the Razr 2023 and how Motorola addresses the feedback and criticisms it receives.

Conclusion: The Verdict on Motorola Razr 2023

The Motorola Razr 2023 is not without its flaws. Its camera performance is inconsistent, and the small external display limits its functionality.

However, it offers a compelling package for those interested in foldable tech but unwilling or unable to splurge on higher-end models.

Its affordable price point, coupled with its solid performance and unique design, make it a worthy consideration for those looking to dip their toes into the world of foldable phones.

As the most affordable foldable phone currently on the market, the Razr 2023 is a testament to the increasing accessibility of foldable tech.

Only time will tell if this trend continues, but for now, the Motorola Razr 2023 is a step in the right direction.

The Motorola Razr officially goes on sale on October 19. The phone can be purchased at the company’s website, Best Buy, Amazon, and other various retailers.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

