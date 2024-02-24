Perhaps one of the coolest phones to land in stores some years ago was the Razr from Motorola. Now, the Motorola Razr+ is a whole new take on the classic smartphone, and we absolutely adore everything it has to offer.

These days, of course, we love its price more than anything since it’s up for grabs at a $300 discount.

The Razr+ is currently on sale for an incredible $699.99, down from its original retail price of $999.99, making for an unmissable deal at both Amazon and Best Buy. This is the best price we’ve seen for this phone yet.

Motorola Razr+ (2023) $699.99 The best phone for those who can't forget the original flip phone is Motorola's Razr+ which is now available for its best price yet. With great screens both inside and outside, the Razr+ will steal your heart. What We Like: Gorgeous display, including large external screen.

Iconic flip design from the original brand.

All-day battery. See at Best Buy See at Amazon KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Don’t sleep on the Motorola Razr+; this phone is surprisingly good

Seriously, when this phone first came out, reviewers sang its praises. We unfortunately didn’t get a chance to review it, but we highlighted some of its best first impressions in our Razr+ review roundup.

One of the standout features of the Motorola Razr+ is its external display. Thanks to the large external display, you can access everything that matters without even opening your phone.

When you do decide to flip it open, you’re greeted by an ultra-smooth, incredibly vivid 6.9″ pOLED screen, offering a visual treat for your eyes.

The Razr+ offers endless possibilities with its Flex View feature, allowing you to open the phone at various angles. On top of that, this feature enhances interaction and new video-viewing experiences.

Specification Value Brand Motorola Model razr+ Year 2023 Lock Status Unlocked Storage Capacity 8/256 GB Camera Resolution 32 MP Color Magenta Dimensions (mm) 73.95 x 170.83 x 6.99

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the fabulous cameras that capture more detail in any light. Plus, the ultrawide frame is a nice touch too. The external display also aids in capturing the ultimate selfies if you’re into that sort of thing.

Under the hood, the Motorola Razr+ is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ processor. This, combined with an all-day battery life from the 3800mAh battery and the option for 30W charging or wireless charging, ensures your phone keeps up with your lifestyle.

Save $300 on the latest Motorola Razr+ today

Grab this $300 discount while it lasts and experience the perfect blend of nostalgic design and modern technology with the Motorola Razr+.

Motorola Razr+ (2023) $699.99 The best phone for those who can't forget the original flip phone is Motorola's Razr+ which is now available for its best price yet. With great screens both inside and outside, the Razr+ will steal your heart. See at Best Buy See at Amazon KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Email * Submit

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news