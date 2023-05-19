Motorola unveils launch date for new Razr 40 and Ultra models

Motorola’s next generation of folding phones are just around the corner. The company announced on Twitter that June 1st is the release date for Razr 40 and 40 Ultra.

The Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra will be powered by high-end Qualcomm processors, which are sought after by industry companies for mid-range and premium devices.

As a result, these smartphones will boast enhanced multitasking capabilities and higher CPU functionality. Additionally, both the Razr 40 and 40 Ultra models will feature larger displays, upgraded cameras, and other improvements.

Some of the speculated device specs are:

Feature Razr 40 Razr 40 Ultra Internal Display 6.7 inch 120Hz AMOLED 2400 x 1080p resolution 393 PPI 6.7 inch 120Hz AMOLED 2640 x 1080p resolution 426 PPI External Display N/A 3.5 inch AMOLED 1066 x 1056 resolution CPU Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 RAM 12GB 12GB Storage Up to 512GB Up to 512GB

How much will they cost?

Motorola has not share any pricing yet, however, they are expected to be slightly cheaper than previous Razr models.The company is most likely doing this to increase sales, making the devices more competitive.

The Razr 3 started at $1,399, while the Razr 3 Pro started at $1,599. Despite this, the Razr 40 is expected to launch for around €899, according to GSMArena. That converts to roughly USD 968.28.

Why is this announcement so important?

For starters, This is the first time Motorola will simultaneously release two foldable phones in the US.

Motorola remains dedicated to propelling the Android market into the future.

Furthermore, Google plans to release the Pixel Fold on June 27, 2023, contributing to this advancement.

Alongside Motorola and Google, other manufacturers like Samsung, Huawei, Oppo, Xiaomi, and Microsoft have also embraced folding technology in their Android devices.

