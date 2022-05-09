Motorola Razr 3 missing an iconic feature in new leaked photos

Foldable devices still aren’t mainstream, but that’s not stopping the big manufacturers from making them. Now, Motorola is working on the third-generation Motorola Razr, and thanks to Evan Blass (via 91mobiles) we’ve got pictures.

The biggest thing about this leaked device, codenamed Maven, isn’t its existence. It’s that the most recognizable part of any Razr handset is gone. That’s the ‘chin,’ the part at the bottom of the headset that jutted out, which has been on every Razr handset since the first feature phone in 2004.

I’m not sure how to feel about this. Sure, it’s not great to be stuck in the past. That said, the ‘chin’ made a Razr, well, a Razr. Without it, the testing device looks like any other folding phone.

Image: 91mobiles / Evan Blass

The other visible differences with the third generation Motorola Razr are new cameras on the back. Blass says those feature a 50-megapixel f/1.8 main sensor, with a wide-angle sensor at 13-megapixels, which can also double as a macro lens.

That will be a significant improvement from the 48-megapixel main camera that produces 12-megapixel images on the Gen 2 Razr. The front camera is getting a boost too, up to 32-megapixels from the 20-megapixel sensor on the current device.

Blass also has some good news about the hardware inside the Motorola Razr. He says Motorola was planning two versions, one powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and one with a not-yet-announced Plus version of that chip. That’s great to hear, as the Razr will finally have a flagship processor.

Rumors say the Motorola Razr will get a China-only release either in July or August, with global availability at some point after that.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: