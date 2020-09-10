Motorola is trying to make the Razr happen again, this time with a 5G version

Motorola is back with version two of its foldable Razr, the Razr 5G. On paper, it seems to improve in every area over the $1,500 first device, which was beset with issues. Will a $100 price drop (coming in at $1,399) and a specs bump across the board redeem the Razr name, or will this new foldable fall flat?

Design-wise not much has changed, with the same 6.2-inch foldable POLED (Plastic OLED) screen on the inside, and a 2.7-inch “Quick View” display on the outside. The fingerprint sensor is now on the back of the phone, a far more sensible place for ease of reach, and the cameras have been upgraded to a 48-megapixel rear camera and a 20-megapixel internal camera that shoots quad-pixel 5-megapixel images for better quality. That rear camera also has laser autofocus with a time-of-flight sensor, and optical image stabilization.

The real changes happen under that screen, with a new Snapdragon 765G processor adding 5G support, 8GB of RAM vs the 6GB of the earlier model, and a doubling of storage to 256GB. The battery has also increased in size, to 2,800 mAh, to accommodate the power needs of 5G connectivity.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The 5G only supports half of the available 5G spectrum though, only the sub-6GHz networks, and not the super-speedy mmWave variant. That probably won’t matter that much as mmWave has very limited coverage areas currently in the U.S., but for $1,399 it’s disappointing to see.

Availability will be more widespread this time around, with Motorola directly selling it unlocked, or through T-Mobile or AT&T. No Verizon exclusive here, actually no Verizon at all, as the lack of mmWave probably turned off the carrier from wanting to offer the new device.

Oh, and if you wanted to wait until reviews come in before you buy? You might be left waiting a bit, as Motorola told Gizmodo that they’re not doing a review program for the device. That said, it does seem like certain people and influencers are getting early looks at the device. One example is Pocket-Lint in the UK, which has a review for the folding Motorola Razr 5G.

What do you think? Interested in the new Motorola Razr 5G? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: