Samsung is back with another folding phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung finally officially revealed the Galaxy Z Fold 2 today at its Unpacked event, after weeks of leaks that showed off pretty much everything about the upcoming foldable. Samsung has redone the camera system, increased the size of the external display, and added hole-punch selfie cameras to make this the device that it should have released last year. Let’s hope they got the hinge right this time…

Oh, that new naming scheme? It changed to match the Z Flip and Z Flip 5G that Samsung released earlier this year. The postage-stamp-sized external screen has been supersized to a full-sized 6.2-inch screen that covers the whole front of the phone. Let’s hope that’s covered in Gorilla Glass, as it’ll be ripe for damage from your keyring.

The internal screen has been increased in size too, now up to 7.6 inches. It covers the entirety of the inside now as well, with no notched corners and a hole-punch selfie cam. Nice. Now we all know it’ll fold, but for how many times? The original Galaxy Fold gained instant notoriety by breaking in reviewers’ hands before the launch. I guess that isn’t the case with the Z Fold 2, since we’ve not heard anything yet. Then again, maybe reviewers don’t have them in-hand yet.

The hinge does seem to be different this time, with a protective cover that you can actually pick the color of when ordering, so that’s (hopefully) going to improve the experience of this folding smartphone. The Z Fold 2 will also be available in two colors, bronze and black.

The company is also hosting an event exclusively for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 on September 1. We should learn more about the internals, price, and more at that time.

What do you think? Interested in the Galaxy Z Fold 2? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

