Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip is another folding phone no one needs

Samsung might have teased the Galaxy Z Flip during the Oscars, but it’s now ripping off all the covers at today’s Unpacked. The most important thing to know about this new flip phone? It’s the first foldable to use a glass screen. Let’s hope that prevents the screen issues from the Galaxy Fold and Motorola’s recent Razr handset.

Just like the Razr, the Galaxy Z Flip flips into a square, rather than opening into a tablet size. That’ll be kind on your pocket space.

Samsung just added another foldable to its lineup

The Galaxy Z Flip was just announced by Samsung, and this might just be the foldable phone to gain a wider market share. Billed as “Changing the shape of the future” by Samsung, the Z Flip is a foldable smartphone that promises to fix the fragility issues from the previous foldable devices.

6.7 inch AMOLED screen (size when flipped open), covered in thin glass and with some kind of fiber mesh to stop dust getting inside the hinge

Powered by the Snapdragon 855+ chipset

3,300 mAh battery with wireless charging

Comes in Iridescent Mirror Purple, Mirror Gold or Mirror Black (you know you want the Purple)

Can be used to take hands-free selfies since unfolding it partly makes it into a kind of tripod

Flex Mode ‘clicks in’ at 120 degrees, optimizing the UI so the top half is display, the bottom half is controls

Dual rear camera (12-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera), and 10 MP front camera

Small notification screen on the back

YouTube Premium included with purchase

Samsung aims to ship 2.5 million Galaxy Z Flip handsets this year. It’ll be $1,380 when available from February 14 from most major carriers or direct from Samsung as an unlocked handset. Is love in the air this year?

What do you think? Interested in the Galaxy Z Flip or are happy with non-folding phones? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: