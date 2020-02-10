It’s a year in the calendar which means that it is almost time for yet another event for yet another smartphone. This time, Samsung has the “honor” of spending a bunch of money to host an event to show off its new tech – which will include the Galaxy S20 and its latest folding phone, the Z Flip.

This year’s first Unpacked event is scheduled for Tuesday, February 11, at 11am PT. If you are interested in watching the event from the comfort of your own home, here’s how to do it.

How to watch Samsung’s Unpacked Galaxy S20 and Z Flip event live

If you want to check out the event to see what Samsung has planned for its smartphones in 2020 then we’ll be covering the event throughout the livestream. If you want to watch it for yourself, however, there are two ways to do that.

For one, you can head on over to Samsung’s official Unpacked page and watch the event directly from the website. If for some reason you’d prefer to not do that, the event will also be livestreamed on Samsung’s YouTube page and available in real-time, as well.

That’s going to be your two main places to watch the event, but surely Samsung (and the entire tech blogging industry) will be giving constant updates on all social platforms.

