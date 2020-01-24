Samsung is working on an AirDrop-like feature that nobody will probably ever use

If you’ve ever looked at your flashy friends using their Apple hardware to AirDrop files and thought, “Oh, I could do with that,” you might be in luck. Samsung is working on its own AirDrop clone, Quick Share.

Yes, that does mean the possibility of trolling people with sent pictures, as you can with AirDrop.

Oh great, Samsung is copying Apple’s homework again

We know that Samsung’s latest flagship, the Galaxy S20, is coming on February 11. Well, it seems some software announcements are also coming on that day, with an AirDrop-like competitor in Quick Share. That new tool is going to let Samsung users share files to their heart’s content, or even to SmartThings devices, like thermostats, and Samsung’s internet fridges.

Quick Share will let you “share instantly with people nearby.” Well, instantly as long as the following is true:

Their phone has Quick Share and it’s switched on

They haven’t restricted it to just contacts

This might be good news apart from one thing – it’s Samsung only. AirDrop works because Apple has a full device ecosystem between iPhone, iPad, and iMac, all of which share the AirDrop functionality. Samsung has… err… some Chromebooks and a fridge with internet access. Oh, I guess it has one thing that Apple doesn’t have – a working IoT system in SmartThings, which yes, are Quick Share compatible.

