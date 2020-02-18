PSA: Don’t buy the Motorola Razr…yet

Look, we know you really have a fond spot for the Razr name. Who wouldn’t? I mean it was one of the most stylish devices of its generation. I can understand the desire for new tech too, so the melding of both in the foldable Motorola Razr sounded like a winner.

It’s turning into a PR nightmare though for Motorola, with reports of screens delaminating and hinges breaking.

Buying a foldable phone – not even once

Look, when you’re paying more than the price of a used car for your phone, you should be able to expect a certain level of durability. The Motorola Razr just doesn’t have that. Not one bit. Well, maybe if you left it in the retail packaging and never took it out. It might last longer then.

The Verge really tried to like it, but screen bumps and a creaking hinge put the final nail in the coffin-shaped box it came in

iFixIt gave it a 1/10 for repairability, which puts it on par with the notoriously glued-in MacBook Pro

JerryRigEverything found that the hinge can bend backward… oops

Look, if you really, really can’t live without a Motorola Razr in your life, go scratch that nostalgia itch with this bad boy. Sure, it’s only 3G but that won’t matter because you won’t be able to run any of your usual apps on it.

What do you think? Surprised that yet another folding phone is struggling? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

