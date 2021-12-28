The Motorola RAZR foldable is coming back, again

According to a Lenovo executive on Weibo, the Motorola RAZR foldable line is far from over. The company is working on a third-generational device, keeping the clamshell alive and (hopefully) well.

Android Authority noticed the post first, in which Lenovo exec Chen Jin lays out some of the company’s ambitions for the device. We’ve only got machine-translated versions of that post to report on, so please excuse any mistranslations.

The skinny? The upcoming Motorola RAZR foldable flip phone will have a better processor, a better user interface (UI), and a better design. Par for the course, sure, but it does show Motorola is trying.

The first-gen RAZR foldable was a bit of a mess, with multiple issues with the screen. The second-gen device added 5G, while also fixing almost everything that was wrong with the original. Can Motorola get it right on the third try?

Screenshot: Machine-translated post from Weibo, via Android Authority

In the time since Motorola put the fold in a different place, Samsung has established itself as the frontrunner for foldables. The Galaxy Z Flip is now on its third iteration, and the fourth is probably in development.

So, Motorola started things off, but Samsung showed there was a market out there. Can Motorola capitalize on that market, with a healthy dose of nostalgia for its best flip phone of yesteryear?

We can’t wait to hear about U.S. release plans, as the Weibo post indicates that it will launch in China first.

