The rumored Pixel Watch will reportedly feature the next-gen Google Assistant

We’ve been hearing rumors and leaks about the potential Google Pixel Watch for years now. Just a couple of weeks ago, we saw a leaked marketing image showing off the sleek, bezel-less design of the upcoming WearOS wearable. Now, we’ve heard some new information claiming that the Pixel Watch will feature the next-gen Google Assistant.

Thanks to a deep dive into some of Google’s apps, 9to5Google has uncovered a few details about what we could expect from the Pixel Watch. First, the publication found a “PIXEL_EXPERIENCE_WATCH” tag in a recent Google app update. That definitely sounds like Google is going with the “Pixel” name for its wearable.

And what about next-gen Assistant? Google’s next-gen Assistant is exclusive to Pixel devices, initially appearing on the Pixel 4. The next-gen Assistant processes speech directly on the Pixel device, instead of using Google’s servers for the job. This makes the Assistant process speech in near real-time, speeding up the process significantly.

Image: Jon Prosser @ Front Page Tech / YouTube

Again digging through some of the various Google apps out there, 9to5Google found references to “Rohan” in connection with next-gen Assistant. And, you guessed it, “Rohan” is a rumored codename for the Pixel Watch.

Using the “Rohan” (I wonder where Gondor has been this whole time) codename, investigations also uncovered code suggesting that the wearable will use some sort of Samsung Exynos processor. The watch will definitely need some beefy processing power to be able to run next-gen Google Assistant.

Of course, these are all still rumors, and nothing is set in stone. In fact, Google hasn’t announced anything about a potential Pixel Watch, so all of these rumors and leaks could be completely wrong. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: