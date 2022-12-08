This hidden Pixel Watch trick instantly forces software updates

Did you know you can force your Pixel Watch (or most Wear OS smartwatches) to download an update?

Updating the Pixel Watch normally requires users to put the watch on its charger, connect it to WiFi, and wait for the battery life to increase to at least 50%.

Doing it this way means you’ll get the update when Google is ready. But you don’t have to wait for Google to decide when your watch needs to be updated.

Here’s how to force an update on your Pixel Watch or any other Android smartwatch running Wear OS 2 or Wear OS 3.

This should also work on any Android smartwatch running Wear OS 2 or Wear OS 3. Open the Settings app and tap on System Tap on System updates Repeatedly tap the watch icon at the top of the screen

Keep tapping for a few seconds. The watch screen will refresh, and you will see the update downloading. That will equip your Pixel Watch with the latest software update.

If you find you have any issues while updating, don’t panic. Holding the crown and the button next to it for 30-45 seconds will reboot the Pixel Watch. You can then try running the update again.

Again, this will work for any Android smartwatch running Wear OS 2 or Wear OS 3.

It’s interesting that Google has a hidden way to update Wear OS devices. Maybe Google should make this a less hidden feature and put an easily-found button on the update page.

