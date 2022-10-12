Does Google’s Pixel Watch have Fitbit automatic workout tracking?

Google’s Pixel Watch is the company’s first entry into the smartwatch market. The Pixel Watch is integrated with Google-owned Fitbit technology. But will it have all of Fitbit’s features, like automatic workout tracking?

Automatic workout tracking is one of the more useful features on Fitbit’s watches, like the Fitbit Charge 5 and Fitbit Ionic. The smartwatch reads your heart rate constantly in real time.

Using that heart rate information, Fitbit can tell when you’ve started to work out, and it will automatically begin tracking your exercise. Pretty cool, right? So what about Google’s Pixel Watch?

Does the Google Pixel Watch have automatic workout tracking?

Short answer: No

Unfortunately, the Google Pixel Watch does not include the same automatic workout tracking that you can find in some Fitbit models.

Image: Google

The missing feature was initially discovered by Connect the Watts. Automatic workout tracking joins a list of several other Fitbit features missing from the Pixel Watch.

Pixel Watch also has no swim stroke tracking, no sleep profile, and no all-day body response tracking.

These are just a few of the Fitbit features that you won’t find on the Pixel Watch. Of course, some of these features could come in the future via software updates for Pixel Watch.

Will the Pixel Watch ever get automatic workout tracking?

Short answer: Possibly

Google has confirmed with 9to5Google that automatic workout tracking is unavailable on the Pixel Watch. The watch can detect workouts after they have happened, but it won’t track them in real time.

Image: Google

However, the door isn’t completely shut for automatic workout tracking. Google told the publication that, “over time, [it] will work to bring more on-device workout recognition to our watch portfolio.”

While that doesn’t say much about adding automatic workout tracking to the smartwatch, the possibility is still there.

Stick to Fitbit for automatic workout tracking

Image: Fitbit

Although the Pixel Watch has several Fitbit features, automatic workout tracking is not one of them. Again, it can detect some workouts after they have happened, but automatic tracking in real-time is not possible.

That’s not to say that the feature won’t come to the Pixel Watch at some point in the future. But for now, you’ll have to stick to Fitbit devices if you want active workout tracking.

