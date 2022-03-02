Over 1 million Fitbit Ionic smartwatches have been recalled over burn risks

The Fitbit Ionic is being recalled worldwide after 118 users reported burn injuries. It seems all 1.7 million devices sold to date are affected.

If you own a Fitbit Ionic, stop using it and contact Fitbit for return instructions. Fitbit says that they will send you pre-paid packaging to send the recalled device back to them.

At this time, it’s a voluntary recall, in conjunction with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The CPSC has the following models as affected by the recall. This list makes up all of the million devices sold in the US, and another roughly 700k sold worldwide:

Ionic FB503CPBU – Slate Blue/Burnt Orange

Slate Blue/Burnt Orange lonic FB503GYBK – Charcoal/Smoke Gray

Charcoal/Smoke Gray Ionic FB503WTGY – Blue Gray/Silver Gray

Blue Gray/Silver Gray Ionic FB503WTNV – Adidas edition, Ink Blue & Ice Gray/Silver Gray

How to send your Fitbit Ionic in and get a refund

If you own a Fitbit Ionic, go ahead and take it off. Once you’ve done that, follow the steps below to get the refund process started.

Go to the Fitbit recall page and look for the Refund Center link Register and Fitbit will send you a return kit with instructions You will receive a refund of $299. Fitbit will also give you a 40% discount code, so you can buy another Fitbit device, band, or service at a cheaper rate.

Again, if you own a Fitbit Ionic, stop using it immediately.

The Fitbit Ionic was first released in 2017. However, Fitbit stopped sales of the device in 2020. That’s just after Google purchased the company for a cool $2.1 billion. This recall means the Fitbit Iconic is truly gone.

Battery recalls are more common on larger devices, but it’s not unheard of for wearables. Last year, GM recalled every Chevy Bolt EV for fire risks, as did Verizon for some WiFi hotspots.

