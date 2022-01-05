Razer teamed up with Fossil for its first dive into the smartwatch world

Razer, the company known for its flashy green gaming hardware, is taking a dive into the smartwatch world. The gaming company has enlisted the help of Fossil and announced the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch at CES 2022.

Razer is known for thinking outside of the box when it comes to CES announcements. Last year’s show brought the wacky RGB facemask that the company eventually turned into a reality. The smartwatch announcement is a little less ridiculous, but still pretty surprising.

Originally reported by Android Authority, the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 features three exclusive watch faces with themes that represent the Razer brand. The watch also comes with a couple of different strap options, either black or green, which fans of the company should find pretty familiar.

Other than that, the watch functions essentially the same way as the original Fossil Gen 6.

The watch features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chip platform and it will run Google’s Wear OS 3 later this year when Google updates the OS to be compatible with more devices.

Image: Fossil

This is a very limited edition themed smartwatch from Razer and Fossil. There are apparently only 1,337 of the devices being made. The watches launch at 11 AM ET on January 10 and you can snag one for $329.99 from Fossil or Razer.

