Razer has a ridiculous N95 face mask with voice amplification and RGB lighting

Never one to shy away from wacky concept devices at CES, Razer has outdone itself this year. No, we don’t mean their gaming chair with a transparent OLED screen, we mean Project Hazel, their RGB-festooned, transparent, air-filtering face mask.

Razer is no stranger to hyperbole either, calling Project Hazel “the world’s smartest mask.” The N95 filtration mentioned, which will filter air both breathed in and breathed out, is still in the project phase though, with a “team of medical experts and scientists” helping to develop the mask, presumably to get it ready for certification by the relevant authorities.

Razer also says it will be certified to filter 95 percent of all airborne particles, including the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The transparent shell is so that the mask doesn’t cover up the lips, important for those facial cues for communication, and also so the hard of hearing can lipread if they need to.

As it’s Razer, it also has Chroma RGB as circles around the filter components, and RGB inside the mask area, so everyone can see your lips even after the sun has set. Oh, and there is an internal mic with external speakers, to amplify and clear up your voice so you don’t sound muffled. That’ll come in handy in case you really want to practice your Bane impressions.

Razer also says that Project Hazel will come in a carrying case, which wirelessly charges the mask, as well as sterilizing it with UV light. As with all of Razer’s CES concepts, it’s not clear if Project Hazel will make it to market, but we really hope it does.

Have any thoughts on this? Would you use this facemask? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: