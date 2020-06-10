The Razer Kishi is a Nintendo Switch-style controller for your phone

With mobile gaming and game streaming continuing to gain popularity, one issue that many gamers encounter is clunky touchscreen controls. Sure, you can get a standard Bluetooth controller and clip, but the Razer Kishi takes it to the next level.

Available in either USB-C or Lightning connector, this phone accessory works with most newer Android and Apple phones, which means you are getting a direct connection and not one over Bluetooth. This, in theory, should mean lower response time, allowing for you to get those sweet flicks in games like Fortnite and Call of Duty Mobile.

Because it plugs directly into your phone, it also means that you don’t have to charge the device, as it gets power from the device. If your phone starts to die while gaming, there is also a pass-through port that will let you charge your phone while you continue playing.

Form-factor is very similar to that of the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons, just slightly bigger. Reviews on the unit are mostly positive, with reviewers praising the joysticks and layout. One review did note that the D-pad felt a bit “mushy” so if you play games that use that, it is probably something worth considering.

When not in use, the controller can slide together to help keep the form factor down, making transportation easier.

At $79.99, it’s not necessarily cheap, but if you are an avid mobile gamer, it very well may be worth the price of admission.

What do you think? Interested in the Razer Kishi?

