Logitech’s new keyboard is an ultra-thin mechanical option with 135 days of charge time

If you are in the market for a new mechanical keyboard, but are trying to avoid the typically bulky options, then Logitech’s new mechanical keyboard is definitely worth a look.

Called the G915 TKL, this mechanical keyboard from Logitech is a wireless option that will feel right at home on your work or play desk. Now, if you use the numerical keypad a lot during work, this is problem not going to be the best option, as it is a tenkeyless option, but other than that, there seems to be a lot to like here.

Because of that smaller form factor, gamers will have more room on their desk for their mouse and people that may want to use it for work will be able to easily haul it around. And because it’s a gaming keyboard, it’s adorned with all of the RGB lighting that you’ve come to expect from Logitech.

Adding to that small form factor are three different low-profile mechanical switches, allowing users to choose from Clicky, Tactile, and Linear and all versions come with dedicated media controls.

The Logitech G915 TKL is also wireless, adding to its portability and, as someone who doesn’t like wires, helps keep your desk clutter-free. It features something Logitech calls “LIGHTSPEED” wireless, with a 1 ms report rate, great for gaming. It charges via USB and can be used while charging, as well. Battery life looks to be extremely impressive, with 40 hours of use with RGB lighting on and an astounding 135 days (assuming eight hours a day) with RGB lighting turned off.

As a fan of Logitech products, this is definitely an exciting peripheral from the company. At $229, it may tough to justify this purchase, but if you plan on using your keyboard for extended periods of time, it very well may be worth it to you.

What do you think? Interested in the Logitech G915 TKL? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

