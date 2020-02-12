Logitech’s new StreamCam is a webcam made for video game streamers

Logitech is probably the best-known PC accessory maker in the game. Game streaming is huge business (even Josiah does it), and many streamers use Logitech’s hardware for their stream cams, but until now have made do with the range of video calling cameras.

Now there’s the Logitech StreamCam, which is firmly aimed at those livestreamers with some features that integrate into some of the most used programs.

Logitech’s newest webcam is made for game streamers

The StreamCam will work with programs like OBS and XSplit to put your camera feed on top of your game streaming. It also has some cool AI tricks via Logitech’s Capture software, such as autofocus, auto framing, and image stabilization. Will it be enough to oust the venerable C920, which is the most common of Logitech’s webcams used by streamers?

1080p capture at 60 fps using MJPEG encoding

YU2 or NV12 encoding at 30 fps

Uses USB-C to connect to your PC (with only a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box)

Has a monitor mount, or can mount to any normal tripod

Uses Logitech Capture software to do things like blur out your background via AI

Two inbuilt microphones with a noise reduction filter

The thing to me is, does the inclusion of USB-C warrant the $169.99 price tag? I mean, the 4K Brio is $199 but often on sale for less than the StreamCam which gives 4K capture instead of the 1080p cap on the StreamCam.

What do you think? Interested in the new streamer webcam from Logitech? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

