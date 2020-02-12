#GameTechie
Logitech’s new StreamCam is a webcam made for video game streamers
Do the updates warrant a $169 price tag?
Logitech is probably the best-known PC accessory maker in the game. Game streaming is huge business (even Josiah does it), and many streamers use Logitech’s hardware for their stream cams, but until now have made do with the range of video calling cameras.
Now there’s the Logitech StreamCam, which is firmly aimed at those livestreamers with some features that integrate into some of the most used programs.
Logitech’s newest webcam is made for game streamers
The StreamCam will work with programs like OBS and XSplit to put your camera feed on top of your game streaming. It also has some cool AI tricks via Logitech’s Capture software, such as autofocus, auto framing, and image stabilization. Will it be enough to oust the venerable C920, which is the most common of Logitech’s webcams used by streamers?
- 1080p capture at 60 fps using MJPEG encoding
- YU2 or NV12 encoding at 30 fps
- Uses USB-C to connect to your PC (with only a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box)
- Has a monitor mount, or can mount to any normal tripod
- Uses Logitech Capture software to do things like blur out your background via AI
- Two inbuilt microphones with a noise reduction filter
The thing to me is, does the inclusion of USB-C warrant the $169.99 price tag? I mean, the 4K Brio is $199 but often on sale for less than the StreamCam which gives 4K capture instead of the 1080p cap on the StreamCam.
What do you think? Interested in the new streamer webcam from Logitech? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Samsung and Microsoft are partnering up to tackle Xbox cloud gaming
- Activision Blizzard pulls out from Nvidia’s GeForce Now game streaming service
- How much you pay for your PS5 could be directly influenced by the price of the Xbox Series X
- This Animal Crossing SoundCloud station is the first stop in your descent to madness
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.