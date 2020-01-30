This Animal Crossing SoundCloud station is the first stop in your descent to madness

I, like many people around the world, are shivering with anticipation for the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch. With New Leaf being the last full release of the series way back in 2012, we’ve been eagerly waiting for the next main game in the series.

Sure, there is Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp for mobile, and even though I play it every day, it just isn’t the same. I miss my town, I miss Mr. Resetti, but maybe most of all, I miss KK Slider. His laid back demeanor and smooth tunes are iconic and something I need more of in my life.

Luckily (?), there is a SoundCloud station full of amazing (?) KK Slider covers for you to enjoy (?) while waiting for the game’s release on March 20.

The KK Slider SoundCloud station is both amazing and slightly… unhinging?

If you need more Animal Crossing and KK Slider in your life, but also enjoy songs by TLC, Linkin Park, and more, then buddy, do I have a SoundCloud station for you. With approximately 20 covers available, this can easily be background noise for about an hour of your day.

Maybe you’ve always wanted to hear Allstar in glorious gibberish or have been searching for a cover of Wonderwall you actually like, you’ll be able to find it here. Because it is KK Slider, there are no real words, but trust me, you’ll know the songs when you hear them.

Is it good? I don’t know. Does it deserve its own article? Probably not, but if I have to listen to it, so do you.

