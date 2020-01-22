A new leak shows real-world images of the next Xbox console

With the next round of consoles slated for a holiday 2020 release, it was only a matter of time before we started seeing leaks of the upcoming Sony and Microsoft offerings. Now, thanks to a leak on the Neogaf forums, we are seemingly getting a first look at the Xbox Series X.

While it should be noted that this isn’t confirmed, it sure as heck looks real. These aren’t renders, this is physical product, dust bunnies and all.

The Xbox Series X leaks show off the big ol’ box the next console will be housed in

The leaks tell us a bit about the console, but if we’re being honest, it still doesn’t show a lot. We get an idea of the ports that will be on the back of the console, including what looks like an optical audio port and two USB-A ports. There’s also an HDMI port, power cable port, and a spot for ethernet.

The port near the middle of the console is a bit of a mystery, but I suspect it is for diagnostic reporting. I can’t imagine it will be there on the final version. I’m also not sure what the long rectangular port beside the HDMI cable could be for – maybe another port for devkits only. There are also venting areas on either side of the ports. As Curtis and Joe mentioned, however, this is a bit of a weird location, but maybe these are intakes and there are more vents on the top.

There is also a slot near the top of the Xbox which I imagine is used for opening up the unit. This could only be present on prototypes, but I’ve been saying that this next console might be modular and this would be an easy way to access the internals and update them if that is the case. Regardless, this is basically exactly what we expected – a big ole’ gaudy box for playing vidya games. The leaker forgot to cover their serial number, however, so they are about to be in a world of hurt.

GG.

What do you think? Does this grey box look how you expected it to look? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

