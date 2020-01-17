The Google Stadia roadmap for 2020 includes 120+ games and exclusives

When Google Stadia hit the scene last year, it was a pretty divisive launch. Some people welcomed the game streaming service with open arms (Joe), while others felt it was all just a big, glitchy gimmick with no real audience (Josh). As holidays hit peak consumerism, the Stadia kinda dropped to the background, content to watch Sony and Microsoft have their holiday cheer.

Now, Google is revealing its 2020 plans for the game streaming service and it includes a bunch of games and even some timed exclusives.

Stadia will see over 120 new games arrive on the platform in 2020

According to the blog post, Google is planning on releasing over 120 new games on the platform in 2020. It didn’t list any particular titles, but there will obviously be a lot of the big games arriving included the recently-delayed Cyberpunk 2077, the recently-delayed Marvel’s Avengers, Gods and Monsters, and more.

In addition to 120+ games, the post also notes that the Stadia will see over 10 timed exclusives in the first half of the year. “[We] are targeting more than ten games in the first half of this year alone that will be only available on Stadia when they launch. We’re working with our partners to share more on those games soon.”, the post notes.

Honestly, I’m still rooting for Stadia. Something needs to happen to encourage adoption, but with Microsoft’s xCloud beta crushing it right now, the game streaming wars are just heating up.

What do you think? Are you using Stadia? Do you plan on it? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

