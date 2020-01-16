Cyberpunk 2077 is being delayed almost 6 months and that’s a good thing

We’re only a few weeks into 2020 and we’ve already been hit with a flurry of big game delays. First, it was the upcoming Avengers game. Then it was the Final Fantasy VII Remake. Now, it’s Cyberpunk 2077 joining the list of AAA titles being pushed back.

Announced via Twitter, Cyberpunk 2077 (from CD PROJEKT RED) was originally slated for an April release, but will now launch on September 17, 2020. As one of the most anticipated titles of the year, this one hurts a bit, but seriously, it’s the right move.

We have important news regarding Cyberpunk 2077’s release date we’d like to share with you today. pic.twitter.com/aWdtR0grYV — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) January 16, 2020

Look, I get it, we all were ready to play this epic title, but there are a handful of great reasons to applaud the decision to delay. For one, if the developers felt it wasn’t ready for release, then fervent fans would have torn the game apart upon release. Seriously. Look at Pokémon Twitter right now and their unjustified anger towards Sword & Shield.

I promise you this decision wasn’t easy for them either – they have obligations and investors and goals to meet and pushing a release back doesn’t help those – in the short term. But it could pay off substantially in the long run.

The second reason hits a bit closer to home for many of us – it gives us some damn time to address our growing backlogs. Admit it, you have TONS of games you can be enjoying while waiting for the release of Cyberpunk 2077. And even if you don’t, Animal Crossing: New Horizons drops at the end of March and that should take up months of your life.

Finally, and this reason is arguably the biggest – crunch for developers, testers, managers, artists, etc. In a world where many companies are having to put in wild hours to see games release on time, this will help those hardworking individuals deliver an amazing game without sacrificing their health.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out with the release of the next-gen consoles, but overall, this delay should help everyone involved on both ends of the game.

