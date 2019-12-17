So, apparently, the next-gen Xbox Series X will just be called “Xbox”

Microsoft has always taken a…unique approach to its naming conventions with its home console, but it seems we are now coming full circle.

Now, according to an interview with Business Insider France, a Microsoft rep is saying that the recently revealed Xbox Series X will actually just be called Xbox. Yeah, I don’t get it either.

The Xbox Series X will apparently just be called Xbox

A Microsoft rep told Business Insider France that the Series X moniker is more of a placeholder and way to denote that this was the next Xbox. Which I mean, like the announcement kind of handled that part, but whatever.

So, for those keeping score at home, Microsoft now has the Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One (which has the series S, the X, and All-Digital), and now… the Xbox. The rep tells BI France that it is because there will be multiple versions of the next line of Xbox consoles and this allows for extended branding as it is with the One.

It’s still dumb. Sony got it right with the PlayStation branding. Anyone, gamer or otherwise, can look at the PlayStation consoles and know which one is the newest version. That isn’t the case with the Xbox and that’s saying something.

What do you think? Are you surprised that the Xbox Series X will simply be called the Xbox? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: