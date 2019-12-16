The year 2019 has been an eventful year for gamers. Gameplay teaser trailers are dropping left and right, leaving everyone hyped for what’s next. This year has also been a good one for PlayStation 4 players, tons of titles have been released and gamers are pretty satisfied.

However, if you’ve been off the loop and scouting for a new game to binge or just wanted to look back to this fantastic game year, you have come to the right place. Here is a handful of the best selling PS4 Games of 2019 based on the PlayStation Store’s list of top games in 2019!

Borderlands 3

The hype around Gearbox Software’s Borderlands 3 is enormous. With its hordes of loyal fans awaiting the return of this popular franchise, the hopes are high. This series was made famous by its unique art style, gritty dialogue, formidable weapons, and chaotic (in the right way) gameplay. After all, it is the series that launched the FPS loot shooter genre. It borrows the loot and skill trees from Diablo and combined it with FPS action-packed gameplay. During the initial release of Borderlands, it was unique, fun, and crazy.

Now that the third installment is out, it stayed faithful to the signature Borderlands experience. The combat was cathartic and addicting and will keep you mashing buttons for hours. It also sports a well-written campaign that is sure to keep players engaged.

Overall, you will get treated to an endless tirade of bad jokes and epic guns. This game loves its guns and hates its goons. If you want a guilt-free shooter game to slave away, then this is the way to go.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

The Call of Duty franchise is known for its amazing campaigns. But many would agree that the best storyline and gameplay comes from the Modern Warfare series. This game takes a lot of influence from early Modern Warfare titles so expect that you will get treated to the same outstanding gameplay that made it famous.

In the game, you will follow the story of SAS and CIA operatives as they help defeat the rebel forces in the made-up country of Urzikstan. This country borders Russia and is struggling to achieve its independence.

Overall, Modern Warfare looks breathtaking. The photo-realism of this game is just surreal and gives you high hopes for the future of gaming. Even the cinematic sequences are well-detailed and with dialogues carefully crafted. In-game environments are pure art, with each asset masterfully built.

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order is a game that you can’t let go of. The story is gripping while the gameplay is clean and well thought out. It is safe to say that it hits all the sweet spots in nailing a Star Wars action game.

It’s a genre that combines combat and exploration. Many gamers have also taken notice that it borrows some elements from Dark Souls, minus the constant dying part. Some also pointed out that it managed to channel the same energy of the Uncharted series quite well. And surprisingly, it all fell into place and complimented the story of this playable Jedi.

Story-wise, it is gloomy and dark. Not surprising as the story was set between episodes 3 and 4. This is the point of the story where things for the Jedi Order is looking bleak. The trauma and the aftermath of Order 66 are still felt as you take on the role of its survivor, Jedi trainee Cal Kestis.

EA SPORTS FIFA 20

FIFA 20 continues to be a well-designed football game that stays as engaging as ever. The addition of Volta has added loads of gaming variety. The quick matches are fun-filled, while intricate game celebrations are entertaining.

They also added some gameplay tweaks. Now, the strength and speed attributes have more gameplay impact than before. The player animations are better looking as well, while environments are fantastically designed. However, the career mode cut scenes are a bit over the top, but overall, it is a good game.

Death Stranding

Death Stranding is the first game that Hideo Kojima made since his well-publicized split with Konami and with it dropping the game that he is well known for; the Metal Gear franchise. Death Stranding is an ambitious sci-fi game which for the past three years, has been dropping teaser trailers that are both cryptic and downright confusing. But what is it really? The answer is not that simple.

You take on the role of Sam Porter Bridges, who is played by Norman Reedus. Sam is a postman who is launched in a post-apocalyptic world along with a ghost-detecting baby as his companion. BB, the name of the baby which is strapped to his chest provides cuteness in this monotonous world.

The game lets you experience the cross-country crawl that makes you obsess over with inventory management and challenging travels. It is visible that Kojima and Kojima Productions, who are behind this game, have worked very hard to produce Death Stranding. However, you need extra time and patience to enjoy this game, the pace is pretty slow, and the story gets confusing at first. But once you get the gist of it, you are good to go.

Metro Exodus

The first two games are spent in the gloomy and small space of Moscow Metro. So, it is surprising to see a Metro game, that takes place across an enormous desert. Exodus is a post-apocalyptic game that will let you explore areas like a nuke-leveled Russia and the Caspian Sea, which is now a barren wasteland.

This dead world is hopeless and grim, where the struggle for survival is an everyday thing. Unlike its predecessors, Exodus lets you explore, venture out, and scavenge areas. Though still a controlled freedom, as it is restricted by the scope of the maps, it still refreshing to see an open world that concentrates on delivering detail rather than sheer size. Quality over quantity as they say.

CODE VEIN

CODE VEIN is set in a future where a disaster has brought destruction to our planet as we know it. Cities now lay as graves of humanity’s progress and are pierced by the “Thorns of Judgment.” At the core of it all lies a secret order of Revenants called Vein. This last refuge is where the surviving humans fight to survive.

These survivors are endowed with Gifts, supernatural power that comes with a heavy price, your memories, and constant desire for blood. The game has a splendid anime-like art style. It also offers in-depth character customization that will surely keep you occupied for hours. From eye shape, hair length and color down to clothes personalization, you name it, everything is in here.

Overall, CODE VEIN is a third-person action-RPG that borrows tons of similarities from Dark Souls. But ultimately, it just a glorified dungeon-crawler. If you are expecting it to be Dark Souls, then turn around now, this is far from the Souls series. That said, the gameplay is still fun, and the replayability is pretty high.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

If you miss the Souls series and itching to play something like it again, then there is only one place to go. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is another brainchild of Hidetaka Miyazaki and his team of From Software developers. This game follows Sekiro, a deathless assassin with a razor-sharp blade and a prosthetic arm. The game is set in an alternate 16th-century Japan that is now festered with supernatural entities.

Like the unforgiving world of the Souls‘ series, Sekiro leaves no room for mistake as any misstep is fatal. Faithful to From Software’s legacy, three or four hits from enemies are enough to kill you. It is no exaggeration that bosses can destroy you with just one undeflected strike. Like dying and returning to the bonfire in Dark Souls, Sekiro follows the same pattern. Upon death, you will return to prayer idols that are spread throughout the world. Yes, this game expects you to die over and over again.

Unlike in other Souls series where you can farm other enemies to increase your level, grind for weapons, or engage in some “Jolly Cooperation,” this game is different. In Sekiro, you are alone, no tricks, no puzzle to solve, just you and the sword on your back.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Ubisoft’s sequel to Ghost Recon: Wildlands did not stray away from the formula that made the series what it is today. Set in a huge world that caters to fans of multiplayer, competitive, and cooperative players, the game retains snappy gunplay and an engaging storyline.

Following the story of Ghost Recon: Wildlands that is set in Bolivia, Breakpoint will relocate to a fictional archipelago called Auroa. This privately-owned paradise is led by Jace Skell, who believes in Techno-Libertarianism. Striving to achieve a “World 2.0” where people can retain harmonious relationships while aided by high-tech technology. Unfortunately, it doesn’t take long before exploitation and corruption has taken root in this supposed to be a safe haven. As they say, “The road to hell is paved with good intentions.

Terminator: Resistance

The movie Terminator: Dark Fate was released recently, and it had a less than lukewarm reception on the block office. Now, the game Terminator: Resistance has been launched as well. This first-person shooter game is developed by Reef Entertainment and set in the iconic apocalyptic universe of the Terminator series. Fans of the series will probably consume this game just for old times’ sake, and that’s not a bad thing.

Terminator: Resistance is supposed to be a post-apocalyptic adventure title, but in fact, it leans more as a mission-driven shooter game that bounces between various open locations. Not everyone’s cup of tea, but fans of this series might let it pass in the name of the developer’s fan-service contents.

It is the year 2038, just after the conclusion of the first Terminator movie, players will take on the role Pvt. Jacob Rivers a resistance fighter. You will play as the remaining survivor of an ambush that obliterated an entire unit. What makes Terminator: Resistance a guilt-free game is how it capitalizes in its sound and visual effects. Its use of light and shadow, along with badass take on gunfire, lasers, and blasts are fantastic. What it lacks in good narrative it more than makes up in graphics and fan-service.

The Outer Worlds

The Outer Worlds is known for its retro-futuristic vibes and a huge serving of a dark sense of humor. Obviously, a direct answer to Bethesda’s Fallout games, but this game is more than just a copycat. In this game, you use ray guns and travel alongside companions who will dispatch enemies and sometimes looking total freaks while standing around staring into nothing.

However, unlike Fallout, this isn’t a sandbox game. You get to experience planet-hopping and exploring space stations. Each area is packed with spoils and side quests. Aside from fetching science fiction gadgets for NPCs, you also get to make some interesting moral decisions.

Overall, The Outer Worlds is a fun-filled choose-your-own-adventure gaming experience. Your adventures through captivating sci-fi landscapes, vividly and life-like space stations, not to mention killer robot-infested facilities are unforgettable. The game has a unique design and oozes with personality.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is the much-awaited prequel to the critically acclaimed 2010 open-world Western game. This game is the result of Rockstar’s years of game development experience as the game delivers a strong narrative. Despite the story being confined to the characters that we’ve already met before in the first game.

If you are not in it for the story and just want to jump right in into gameplay, then no worries, as the game mechanics are as brilliant as the dialogues. You can explore the enormous open world of RDR2 and get treated to a wild adventure ahead. In the wild west, you can find almost anything. You can hunt, or you can investigate bizarre murder cases if you want.

Though Red Dead Redemption 2 starts slow, we are not complaining. For starters, you need to learn the basics first, like caring for your health. It is not dull as you might have thought, as a matter of fact, it is quite fun to do these mundane tasks.

Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition

Minecraft, without a doubt, will go down in the annals of gaming history as one of the most influential. Though an old game, this sandbox game has evolved from a clean gaming title to a widespread cultural phenomenon. This game has spawned tons of memorabilia and merchandises, and vast range of console ports. The PlayStation 4 release is identical to its PlayStation 3 predecessor. However, if you look closer, you’ll notice some minor refinements and extensive upgrades looming beneath the surface.

Though it cannot install mods, nor you can play on infinite worlds that are built around dedicated servers, Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition is nevertheless a substantial addition to your gaming library. Aside from improved visuals and better settings, it significantly offers an upgraded experience than its older console versions.

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Marvel’s Spider-Man, which is a PlayStation 4 exclusive, is another testament that Sony’s console is the benchmark to defeat. The number of exclusive game titles on this platform that you can’t find anywhere else is outstanding.

Good superhero games are in short supply to its easy to compare Marvel’s Spider-Man to DC’s Batman Arkham series. After all, they share similarities. First, their story revolves around a fictional New York City or Gotham in Batman’s storyline. Second is that both of them hid their identities while using high-tech gadgets to defeat bad guys. Lastly, they don’t kill their enemies, they just incapacitate criminals by using non-lethal force. So, the parallel is there.

However, Marvel’s Spider-Man is still a league of its own. The web-swinging game mechanics through the city is impressive, and there’s nothing quite like it. Overall this game will appeal to gamers Marvel fans or not. The gameplay is smooth and clean, while the narrative is gripping until the end.

Wrap-Up

Gaming is more fun when great titles are getting released frequently. Looking back, this year has been enormous for the whole gaming community.

After all, with amazing titles hitting the shelves this year gamers of all genres have something to binge at. Now, what remains is to play these titles and look forward for 2020 where promises of new games await. So, Elden Rings, where are you at?

