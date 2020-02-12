Nvidia’s GeForce Now game streaming service recently left beta and for many (including our own Joe Rice-Jones), the $5 a month service was a real winner.

Sadly, as it is with many things, Nvidia is already meeting quite a few roadblocks. The most recent example? Activision Blizzard is no longer allowing their games to be streamed through the cloud-based system.

Say goodbye to Overwatch, Call of Duty, and more on GeForce Now

In a statement, Nvidia notes that while the company continues to onboard plenty of new games, that Activision Blizzard’s entire library will no longer be available through it. This follows Rockstar pulling out of the service, as well as Capcom and EA.

So, what happened here? Most of these games were available during the beta and it wasn’t until the full release that the announcements started? Is it a money thing or is it possible that these developers have deals with another streaming service, maybe Google’s Stadia? Recently, YouTube signed an exclusive esports streaming deal with the company, so it’s not a far stretch.

Regardless of the reasoning, this is a big blow to the service. Having access to games like World of Warcraft and Call of Duty was huge and for many, lack of access to those titles will leave a big hole in the streaming service.

What do you think? Surprised by these changes to GeForce Now? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

