Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season two brings back Ghost and Rust

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which to this point has been the single greatest Call of Duty game in existence, is launching its second season today (expect the update to be rolled out around 1pm EST to all platforms). So what can we expect from Season Two?

New content on Season Two launch day

We can expect the return of one of the most invigorating Call of Duty maps ever in Rust. It’s a close-quarters map, kind of like Shoot House and I could see it becoming the new Mosh Pit map for a bit. There’s also a new map called Atlas Superstore, that appears to be a standard size map. I’m still waiting for Terminal to make a return to the map playlist, but I’m not holding my breath on that one. It’s already been brought back to life in several Call of Duty games.

If you prefer playing Ground War, there’s a new map there called Zhokov Boneyard, full of busted planes and likely small buildings. I only play Ground War when I’ve ranked up to 155 and have nothing better to do than knife players when they ascend the elevator shaft or fly helicopters into things.

New multiplayer modes include Gunfight tournaments and a CDL (Call of Duty League) Ruleset Playlist, so you can play like the pros I suppose. Here’s what those settings look like. That’s where all the wannabe pro-gamers will be hanging out. Considering how much I play Hardcore mode, maybe it wouldn’t be too terrible to learn to play the game with some tighter restrictions.

There is also a new operator mission and fans are already salivating for the operator skin associated with it. It’s Ghost. The character Simon “Ghost” Riley from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is back, with a new mission. I expect to see a lot of Ghosts running around on Rust within an hour of downloading Season Two.

Launch day also brings new Gunfight maps, two new weapons (Grau 5.56 assault rifle and Striker 45 SMG) and of course, another 100 tiers of battle pass goodies. If you finished the Season One battle pass then you should have enough COD points to purchase the Season Two battle pass and get all your stickers, operator skins, weapon blueprints, sprays, calling cards and so on.

New content drops in-season

But wait, there’s more! As the season progresses we’ll see more content drops including three new game modes.

Demolition is kind of like Search and Destroy but allows re-spawn with the goal of attacking or destroying bomb sites to get more time. Infected Ground War is what it sounds like, a massive game of Infected on a full Ground War map with max players. The last mode announced (so far) is NVG Reinforce, a nighttime mash-up of Domination and Search and Destroy.

Other mid-season drops include a new map called Khandor Hideout, new operators Talon and Mace (sounds like with Ghost, they are forming a Slipknot cover band) and a new, unrevealed weapon. There are also a bunch of new Trials, if solo play is your thing.

As Season Two in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare progresses, there will be additional maps, free download bundles, and game modes. So, time to get back on that grind.

What do you think? Excited for season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.