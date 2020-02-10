Quadracade is the iOS game that will finally push my anxiety over the edge

Mobile games continue to evolve, with plenty of great options out there. Even Apple is seeing the value of mobile games with the introduction of Apple Arcade last year.

Now, a new game coming to iOS/iPadOS (not through Apple Arcade) looks to take a lot of classic gaming experiences and mash them all together. Called Quadracade, it releases on February 20 for both iPhone and iPad.

Quadracade tasks you with playing multiple retro games simultaneously

As you can see from the video above, Quadracade pits you against four different retro-inspired games at a time. It starts with a small selection of games, but as you continue to play you’ll unlock more, eventually bringing the total up to “more than 30”. You’ll earn coins through playing that can be used to unlock new games, and you’ll probably be able to spend money to speed that process up.

The end goal is to up your score as you compete for high scores and the more you play and the better you do, you’ll start unlocking powerups to increase your score or slow down all of the games on the screen at the time.

Honestly, this doesn’t look like my type of game, but there are some sick freaks out there (Kevin) that will probably love this. If you are an Android user, the game is already available.

