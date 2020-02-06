It’s February, which means everyone in the gaming sphere is gearing up for PAX East. The show is happening a bit earlier this year (Feb 27 – March 1, 2020), which if you’re like me, means that it is sneaking up way quicker than expected.

To help you (and me) prepare for PAX East, let’s take a look at the developers and publishers that will be on the show floor this year.

A look at PAX East 2020 and what to expect on the show floor

Ok, so this map is pretty helpful, but if you want to see it in its full high definition glory (with an actual list, as well), we’ve uploaded the full image on Imgur. You can check that out here.

As you can see, there will be plenty of companies both big and small, with the Indie Megabooth holding it down in the very middle of the show floor. Personally, I’m excited to see what the Square Enix booth has in store, as well as Mixer and, of course, PlayStation and Nintendo.

In addition to those staples, Devolver Digital always puts on a good show and as a Divinity: Original Sin II fan, I will definitely spend some time checking out the Larian Studios booth. PlatinumGames has a booth this year, which should prove interesting with its recent news and hints of upcoming games.

There is too much to go over in a single post, but if you are excited for PAX East 2020 in Boston, definitely check out the full list of publishers, developers, and more that will be at the show this year.

Tickets are still available for certain days (as well as four-day passes), but don’t wait, they will most likely be gone before too long.

