Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Nintendo just announced Switch 2 pre-orders in the US are officially on ice, thanks to Donald Trump’s latest tariff crusade.

The gaming giant was supposed to kick off pre-orders on April 9th, but those plans just got yeeted into the sun faster than a Blue Shell in Mario Kart.

According to Nintendo’s official statement, they need to “assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions.” Translation: “Trump’s trade war is giving us a massive headache, and we need a minute to figure this out.”

Here’s where it gets spicy: The Switch 2’s retail price was already set to launch at a wallet-crushing $449.99 – a price tag that had plenty of fans clutching their pearls considering the OG Switch debuted at $299.99 back in 2017.

But thanks to these new tariffs, that price could go even higher. chef’s kiss Perfect.

Gaming industry analysts report that Nintendo has been trying to play 4D chess because of this situation for years. In 2019, they moved some production to Vietnam to dodge China tariffs.

But plot twist: Trump’s new tariffs are coming for Vietnamese manufacturing too. Nintendo literally dodged a blue shell, but it was hit by a red shell immediately after (sorry for all the Mario Kart puns)

Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s president (and yes, that’s still the most perfectly appropriate name for a Nintendo exec), told WIRED they’re “actively assessing” the situation. That’s corporate speak for “we’re freaking out but trying to look professional about it.”

The June 5th release date is still technically on the calendar, but at this point, who knows?

The Entertainment Software Association warns that these tariffs will surpass Switch 2. Xbox and PlayStation fans, don’t get too comfy – you’re next in line for this economic rollercoaster.

The real kicker? This might just be the beginning.

Financial analysts suggest Nintendo’s building in a price buffer, expecting things to get worse before they get better. So if you thought $449.99 was steep, you might want to sit down for whatever comes next.

Remember when gaming’s biggest drama was whether Sonic would look weird in his movie? Those were simpler times.

UK and European gamers can point and laugh at us while preparing for their April 8th pre-orders.

Meanwhile, US gamers are left refreshing their browsers and watching their dreams of playing the next Breath of the Wild sequel in 4K slowly fade away.

This ride’s just getting started, and something tells me we’re in for a few more plot twists before this saga is over.

At least we still have our trusty original Switch to keep us company while we wait – assuming it hasn’t developed Joy-Con drift yet.

Are you concerned about the rising prices, or do you think Nintendo will find a way to navigate this turbulent market? Share your opinions in the comments below, or head over to our Facebook and Twitter pages to continue the discussion. We want to hear from you!

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news