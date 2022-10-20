Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is just a couple of weeks away from release and players can now preload the campaign.

While preloading is nice on its own, that’s not the only benefit players are getting. If you pre-purchase the game, you’ll also be able to jump into the campaign a week in advance.

Thankfully, this pre-loading feature and early campaign access will be available to players across all platforms.

How to preload Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s campaign on PC

As you can see, the preload times are upon us, and the campaign’s early access starts soon. If you need to call out of work, now’s the time.

To preload the Modern Warfare 2 campaign on PC and play it a week early on October 20 (today), simply head to the Steam or Battle.net listing and purchase the game.

If you are on Xbox or PlayStation, snag the game from your respective store (Xbox | PlayStation) and follow the prompts to purchase and preload.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 download size for preload

If you are planning on downloading the game early to access the campaign, you’re probably interested in download sizes.

PlayStation – reports state the campaign will be around 16GB

– reports state the campaign will be around 16GB Xbox – reports state that the campaign is pushing 40GB

– reports state that the campaign is pushing 40GB PC – reports state that the campaign preload is approximately 30GB

We’ll update this once we can confirm these sizes, but it is interesting that reports are showing the PlayStation download to be so much smaller than the rest.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 looks great

At the end of the day, Modern Warfare 2 looks great, and we’re excited to continue the story of some of the franchise’s iconic characters.

The ability to preload and play the campaign early is also great, as many players skip that and head directly into multiplayer.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 releases on November 10 for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation users.

