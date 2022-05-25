Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is coming in October

The upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 just got an official release date and a short teaser trailer to show off some of the game’s art. The sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare is coming out on October 28.

The announcement came via a short teaser trailer shared by the official Call of Duty Twitter account earlier this week. In addition to announcing the release date, the account shared a brief video to help build some hype for the announcement.

In the video, we see a cargo ship on its way to the docks. Flying around those docks, there are a few murals with some familiar faces for fans of the 2009 Call of Duty title with the same name.

Making their triumphant return in this trailer are familiar characters Ghost, Captain Price, Soap, and more. Then, the video closes with a look at the familiar skull-masked operator. That presumably represents the neon green-style cover art that will come with the game.

Modern Warfare 2 is reportedly a sequel to 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare that will revolve around special forces fighting against a drug cartel.

Additionally, this could be the last annual Call of Duty game that Activision releases for the foreseeable future. 2023’s Call of Duty title has been pushed back to 2024.

So 2023 will be the first year without a new Call of Duty game since 2004. It truly is the end of an era.

But for now, fans at least have 2022’s Modern Warfare 2 to look forward to. The original Modern Warfare 2 was a massive success and, in fact, it’s considered a classic by most Call of Duty fans today.

Hopefully, the new iteration of the game will have the same appeal as its namesake.

