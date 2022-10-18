EA is shutting down servers for several games early next year

EA is shutting down servers for several of its games early next year. In an effort to clean house, Mirror’s Edge, NBA Jam: On Fire Edition, Gatling Gears, and Shank 2 are joining EA’s growing list of graveyard games.

The revelation was initially discovered by TrueAcheivements earlier this week. Online services for all four of the above-mentioned games will come to a halt on January 19, 2023.

EA shutting down the servers for these games will have a couple of effects. First, of course, the multiplayer service in any of these games will become available.

Second, some of the games include achievements that require you to be online to unlock. NBA Jam has a couple of achievements that you’ll no longer be able to unlock after EA shuts down servers.

As of right now, it’s unclear if the server shutdown means that you will no longer be able to purchase these games from EA.

The company has delisted games in the past, but that’s typically due to expired licensing. Chances are, you will still be able to purchase and download these games even when their online services are gone.

EA regularly shuts down online servers for its games

Image: EA

This is not the first time that EA has shut down online servers for some of its games. The company keeps a list on its website of all the games it has shut down online services for.

And these four games aren’t the only ones EA is shutting down in the near future. Here’s a list (thanks, IGN) of all of the EA games losing online services in the next few months:

October 20, 2022

November 9, 2022

Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3

Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars

Command & Conquer 3: Kane’s Wrath

Mercenaries 2: World in Flames

November 30, 2022

Onrush

January 19, 2023

Mirror’s Edge

NBA Jam: On Fire Edition

Gatling Gears

Shank 2

It’s not a huge surprise to see these EA shut down the servers for these games. The majority of them are over ten years old, and most gamers have gotten their money’s worth out of them.

Still, it can be a little sad to see these games reaching the end of their lifecycle. Especially when you realize that Mirror’s Edge came out 14 years ago.

