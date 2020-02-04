How much you pay for your PS5 could be directly influenced by the price of the Xbox Series X

This news isn’t super surprising – for as long as there have been competing consoles there have been competing prices. Often these prices align, making the choice about your next console come down to games and allegiances, not price.

The new wave of consoles will be no different it seems, with both Sony and Microsoft hesitant to announce a price. While we can only speculate if this is the case with Microsoft and its Xbox Series X, an earnings call from Sony seems to confirm that the company is holding off on announcing prices of the PlayStation 5 in hopes of seeing what its major competitor goes with first.

Sony is waiting to announce the price of the PS5

From the earnings call this week and translated by VGC, senior EVP and CFO Hiroki Totoki noted that PlayStation 4 sales were down (to be expected) and then went into more details about pricing – without giving any actual numbers.

Essentially, Totoki talks about costs to the company – including labor and personnel – but also notes that they are competing in the home console space which means much of the price will be dictated by their competitor. Totoki doesn’t name names, but we all know they are referring to the Xbox Series X.

Totoki notes that it is all a question of balance. Hopefully, that price isn’t too hard on my checkbook balance.

