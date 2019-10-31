Call of Duty: Modern Warfare absolutely crushed its first weekend of sales

The weekend sales for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has totaled $600M, as reported by Business Insider. The game also set records on the PlayStation Store for most digital preorders of all time.

The reviews for the game are also positive, with many critics singling out the ability to cross-play between platforms, which is a first for the series. Other praises include the gameplay and thoroughly engaging story, which sees the return of fan-favorite character Captain John Price.

It probably helps that Activision Blizzard and Infinity Ward, the developers of the game, didn’t want to use loot boxes. Good move.

The momentum for the long-running Call of Duty series is not slowing down

From 2009 to 2012, and from 2014 to 2017, the best-selling game of each year was an entry in the Call of Duty series. In 2011, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was not only a chart-topper for the year, but for the series as well.

While the exact sales numbers have not been reported, if the sales continue to go forward, Modern Warfare will set additional sales records for the series.

For the first week of October, the series’ publisher, Activision Blizzard, also released Call of Duty: Mobile for smartphones, which has been downloaded more than 100 million times.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was released on October 25 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

