Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is skipping the loot boxes and going straight for the battle pass

In news that should make almost everyone happy, the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare title from Activision will not have loot boxes.

Instead, the shooter will use a battle pass system, made popular from games like Fortnite and Rocket League, to reward players with in-game items. This way, you’re not gambling but instead just selling your soul and time to earn rewards.

The good thing about a battle pass is that there is no randomization with it, you can clearly see what you unlock as you go through the levels of the pass

If you’re short on time and can’t grind levels by playing, you can spend real money to progress through levels of the pass. For the most part, it’s a win-win. I say for the most part, simply because in order to obtain the “full” battle pass, you’ll have to drop some cash in the first place. Modern Warfare will feature a free, limited battle pass, however, so that’s nice.

Still, in comparison to loot boxes, it’s a much better system. Activision confirmed the news in a recent blog post, stating “We are introducing a new Battle Pass system, not a loot box system.” It goes on to state, “The Battle Pass System for Modern Warfare will not launch when the game releases on October 25th. Here’s why: First and foremost, we are all focused on making the Day One experience awesome.”

Honestly, I can respect that, but let’s not just pretend it’s all for the gamers. With loot boxes coming under increased scrutiny around the world, many games are starting to shy away from the system.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare releases on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 25, 2019.

What do you think? Interested in the new Modern Warfare? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: