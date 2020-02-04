GeForce Now, Nvidia’s game streaming service, is now out of beta

Okay, so game streaming services might be all the rage right now, with everyone from Google to startups all clamoring for a piece of the pie. The thing is, Nvidia has been streaming games for eight years now, with its GeForce Now service that uses your GPU to stream to wherever you are at the time.

Now, that service is ready for prime time, and it will not require your own PC. No, really. GeForce Now is now in the cloud, streaming games you already own to anywhere you happen to want to play them.

Nvidia’s game streaming service, GeForce Now is finally out of beta after eight years. It does one thing very differently to the other current game streaming services – it uses games you already own on PC game launchers. Nvidia then installs those on its cloud servers and streams the gameplay to wherever you are connected.

While being able to stream your own games to wherever for a measly $5 a month sounds great, there are a few provisos:

GeForce Now needs at least a 15 Mbps connection, 30 Mbps for 1080p60, and 50 Mbps for what Nvidia says is the best experience

You’ll need to already own the games, whether it’s on Steam, Uplay, Epic Store, or Battle.net

Some publishers aren’t on board yet, such as Capcom, EA, Konami, Remedy, Rockstar, and Square Enix

It’ll stream to Windows devices, MacBooks, Android phones, and the Shield TV. iPad and iPhone support isn’t on the roadmap currently

You can play for an hour for free, any time you want. The $5 a month puts you into priority queues, and lets you extend that playing time to six hours at a stretch

I’ve been using the service for a couple of years now, and it’s pretty good overall. I mean, unlike competing services, it works with games you already own, so you don’t have to pay out again. It also doesn’t need any other hardware, unlike Stadia. Oh, but don’t take my word for it – go use up some free hours.

