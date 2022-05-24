Logitech launches new low-profile mechanical keyboards

Logitech just launched two new wireless mechanical keyboards and a refreshed version of its most popular desktop mouse. That’s the MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini keyboards, and the MX Master 3S.

The new MX Mechanical keyboards use Kailh’s Choc V2 mechanical switches. That means a choice of tactile quiet brown switches, clicky blues, or linear reds. They’re low-profile, so they’re closer to Logitech’s membrane keyboards in height and keystroke length.

Both keyboards are wireless, with up to 15 days of battery life with the backlight on, or a staggering 10 months if you turn off the lights. Logitech added sensors to check if your hands are near the keyboard, which turn the backlighting off if they’re not.

The MX Mechanical is a traditional full-sized 104-key keyboard, while the MX Mechanical Mini is more compact, with only 80 keys. That’s pretty much every key except the numpad.

The MX Master 3S appears to be a refresh of the existing MX Master 3 mouse. It’s got quieter click buttons, and a more sensitive sensor. It also now uses Logi’s Bolt USB dongle, a more secure version of Bluetooth LE for those companies that block the protocol used on the previous Unifying receiver.

As it’s otherwise essentially the same mouse, expect a right-handed, sculpted ergonomic shape, and scroll wheels for up/down and left/right.

The new Darkfield sensor is at 8,000 DPI, twice the resolution of the previous device. Logitech also says the new click buttons are 90 percent quieter than the MX Master 3.

The Logitech MX Master 3S comes in Black, Graphite, or Pale Gray for $99.99. The MX Mechanical is $169.99, and the MX Mechanical Mini is $149.99.

All three models are available from Logitech, with free shipping. A bundle with the MX Master 3S and MX Mechanical and a desk mat is $269.98, or one with the MX Mechanical Mini is $249.98.

