Keychron’s new keyboard is small but still fits a numpad

Keychron has been doing well lately, with multiple in-stock releases in the often-sold-out mechanical keyboard market. Its latest offering is the Keychron Q5, which uses the 1800 layout, the first “stock, full-metal 1800 layout mechanical keyboard on the market.”

Starting at $185 fully assembled with your choice of Gateron G Pro Red (linear), Pro Blue (clicky), or Pro Brown (tactile) mechanical switches, it’s a slightly-more-compact version of a normal 104-key keyboard.

It comes in blue, gray, and black, and has an all-aluminum case.

Many mechanical keyboard fans prefer to add their own switches and keycaps. Keychron knows this and also sells a barebones version for $165. A programmable volume knob costs another $10 on top.

The rest of the Keychron Q5 draws on the company’s successful prior releases, like the $169 Q1 and Q2. The PCB is hot-swappable, which lets you add your choice of switches without a soldering iron.

Keychron also used a double-gasket construction, which enables the keyboard to flex slightly when you type. This makes it more enjoyable to use for extended periods of time.

If you don’t like its layout, you can reprogram what every single key does in either QMK or VIA, the most popular mechanical keyboard firmware types.

Keycaps for both Windows and Mac users are included, as well. And the cable is a detachable USB-C, so you can swap to any cable you like.

The Keychron Q5 is available now, from $165 for a barebones model, or $175 for a fully built version. We suggest getting the fully built option, you can always keep the switches and keycaps for spares if you prefer another type.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: