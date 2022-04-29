Macs are spanking the PC market right now

The PC market is in a downturn, but that’s not stopping Apple’s Mac sales. Sales are up eight percent year-over-year, showing the power of Apple’s own M1 processors and robust supply chain.

This data comes from Counterpoint Research, which shows that while the global PC market is down 4.3-percent, Apple’s own sales are increasing.

The reasons given for the slowdown include global inflation, regional conflict (with Russia invading Ukraine), and lockdowns due to COVID-19 in manufacturing areas.

Very good Mac quarter. Second highest total Mac sales of all time (down from last sequential quarter) and an impressive 15% increase on year-over-year sales. pic.twitter.com/O3Cdazc1m5 — Jason Snell (@jsnell) April 28, 2022

Apple’s positioning of the Mac as a premium device has done wonders for its bottom line. So has bringing chip development in-house, with the well-received M1 chip range. Revenue due to the Mac lines increased 15-percent year-over-year, outpacing sales.

Apple’s Mac range still only commands 7.1-percent of global computer sales, with Lenovo (18.2-percent), HP (15.9-percent), and Dell (13.8-percent) all leading the category. Apple is catching up though, as component shortages and the boost from work-from-home start to wane.

That’s the current picture, but what about the future? Well, lockdowns in China over COVID-19 outbreaks have so far been limited to cities making Apple’s other devices. At this point, it’s too early to say if Apple Mac production will be similarly affected.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: