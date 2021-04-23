Tim Cook says M1 Macs are outselling Intel-based models

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, spoke at the “Spring Loaded” event. There he presented a redesigned 24-inch iMac featuring an M1 Apple silicon chip.

During the presentation, Cook called the M1 silicon chip “a breakthrough,” not just an upgrade. Thanks to the “industry-leading customer satisfaction,” the M1-powered Macs are outselling the Macs powered by Intel.

In addition to the M1 chip, the redesigned 24-inch iMac comes with a 4.5K display, new cooling system, peripherals, front-facing camera, power connector, and microphones.

Compared to its predecessor, the Intel-powered 21.5 inch iMac brings an 85% faster CPU. Besides, the GPU is twice faster when using apps such as Photoshop and Affinity Photo. All that’s possible because of the new M1 silicon chip.

In November, Apple released the M1-powered ‌MacBook Air‌, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and ‌Mac mini. With the addition of the 24-inch iMac and the new iPad Pro, Apple now has five M1-powered devices on the market.

The Macs powered by Intel include the high-end Mac Pro, the 13 and 16-inch MacBook Pro, as well as the 27 and 21.5-inch iMac. Cook also revealed that they plan to transition from Intel to M1 chips but that the process will take no less than two years.

The overall impression during the event was that Cook’s comments on the matter went under the radar of mainstream media. However, people familiar with all things Apple believe that the new M1 silicon chip will be a big part of Cook’s presentation during Apple’s earning calls scheduled for April 28th.

