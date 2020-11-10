Apple’s new Mac mini packs a punch in a small form factor

Alongside the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, Apple also announced a new Mac mini during its third digital event of the year.

If you aren’t familiar, the MacBook mini is a small-form computer that can basically fit in your hand. All you need is accessories like a keyboard and mouse, plus a monitor to display everything. Apple last updated the Mac mini in 2018.

This new model, starting at $699 (and quickly going up in price with upgrades), has a CPU that is 3x faster and 6x “faster graphics,” according to Apple.

The Mac mini also features a new neural engine that allows for up to 15x faster machine learning processes. It uses the new M1 chip from Apple, an update to all new MacBooks and the Mac mini that allows Apple complete control over how Apple apps and other services act with its hardware.

Don’t let the small case fool you, Apple states that it can easily compile large amounts of code, play modern games at high framerates, and can render video from programs like Final Cut Pro without breaking a sweat. You can hook it up to up to two monitors, and it is capable of 6K.

For ports, you’re looking at Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI 2.0, Wi-Fi 6, and a Gigabit Ethernet port.

Overall, it seems like a solid addition to the Apple lineup and perfect for someone look for strong computational power without a big footprint.

The Mac mini is now available for preorder, starting at $699. It will start shipping out to customers next week.

