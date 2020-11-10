The new MacBook Air features a fanless design, 18 hours of battery life, and 13″ Retina display

Apple held its third digital event of the year today and with it comes new a new MacBook Air. Starting at $999, the new MacBook Air features Apple’s new chip, the M1, which has been designed specifically for Apple products.

The new model improves on literally all aspects of the previous Air. One of the most interesting aspects of the new Air, however, is the fact that it includes no fans. It’s a completely silent machine. Depending on the setup you go with, the Air is up to 3.5x faster than the previous model and up to 5x faster graphic performance.

The battery life is impressive, as well. You’ll be able to browse the web for up to 15 hours without a charge and watch videos for up to 18 hours.

The MacBook Air features a 13.3″ Retina display, the Magic keyboard from Apple, and uses Thunderbolt/USB 4 connections. There are also improvements to the camera and mic tech, due in part to the new M1 chip.

Apple states that the Air is faster “98 percent of PC laptops sold in the last year,” but we’ll have to wait and see if that is actually true.

The new Apple Air is now available for preorder, starting at $999. It will start shipping out next week.

